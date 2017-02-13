MISPER REQUEST

We are appealing for information that could assist us in locating 18 year old Mereula Marama who was reported missing on the 4th of this month.

Mereula was reported missing by her mother after she failed to return to their home in Naselai village, Nuku.

She was last seen by her mother on the same Saturday in Nausori and when she failed to return home, a report was lodged at the Nausori Police Station. Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Nausori Police Station.

(Fiji Police).