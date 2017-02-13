Officers told to engage with community members

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho speaks to Mr Josefa Vesilawa (in redi) Chairman of the Nataqiri Community, Mr Josefa Ravia (middle) Turaga ni Koro Colo-i-Suva village and Mr Brian Richards. Photo: Fiji Police.

The Commissioner of Police during his Divisional tour is urging his officers to engage with members of the community using simple strategies that have already proven to be a success.

Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho who is currently touring the Southern Division has been particularly interested in the methods used by his officers to engage members of the community.

“When it comes to policing I have confidence in my officers because they know their work, I have no real issue with that”.

“I am however very interested to know how they are engaging with their communities especially with the younger generation as this is the age bracket that we need to forge a close relationship with”.

Brigadier General Qiliho said sports has always been an effective tool in uniting people from all walks of life.

“Growing up I remember there would be volleyball matches in the afternoon at the Stations and it was a great time for all, because we got to know our officers and we developed a close relationship”.

He added adopting simple strategies as friendly volleyball matches in the afternoon would also be beneficial to his officers.

“When you bring our youth together with something they enjoy doing, you’ll quickly gain their trust and I can guarantee that it will augur well for your Duavata Community Policing”.

“At the same time you can be out there with them and be physically active and improve your health status because it is an area that we need to improve on. Not only do you owe that to yourself, but more importantly you owe that to your family”.

(Fiji Police)