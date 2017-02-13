PM Calls for Weekend of Prayer and Reflection To Mark Anniversary of TC Winston

The Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, has called for a weekend of prayer and reflection from next Friday (Feb 17th) as Fiji prepares to commemorate the anniversary of Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Forty-four (44) Fijians were killed when the Category 5 storm struck the country, reaching its peak intensity on 20 February, 2016.

The Prime Minister says the thoughts of the entire nation, 12 months on, will be with the families of those who lost their lives.

“Next weekend, and especially Monday 20 February, will be a very painful time for the relatives and friends of those we lost. And I ask everyone to do what they can to comfort them and help make that pain more bearable.”

“We ask all religious bodies to make appropriate preparations for the weekend of remembrance, which will begin next Friday and continue through to the anniversary itself. Whether you attend church, a mosque or a temple, I ask everyone in the lead-up to the anniversary to pray for those who lost their lives, pray for the loved ones they left behind and give thanks for our nation’s deliverance”.

The Prime Minister called on every Fijian to reflect on the tragedy and especially the pain caused by the loss of life and widespread devastation.

