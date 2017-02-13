Police Commissioner Commence Divisional Tour

Vatuwaqa Community Post officer WPC Prarthana Devi looks on as Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho speaks to senior officers to look into the issues raised about the post. Photo: FIJI POLICE

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has commenced his Divisional tour of all Police Stations and Community Posts.

The tour is an opportunity for the head of the institution to meet and speak to his officers on the challenges faced with regards to service delivery.

“When I first took up office I made a pledge and commitment to my officers that I am here to serve them”.

“This is essentially the gist of my tour of the Divisions and I will make it a point to visit all the Stations and the community posts over the next few weeks”.

Brigadier General Qiliho is currently touring the Southern Division after which he will be visiting his officers in the Eastern Division.

“I have told my senior officers that we cannot be sitting comfortably at headquarters if our officers are struggling because we are not doing our work in addressing their needs like we are supposed to be”.

“I also want to ensure we are directing and properly utilizing funds where it matters most and that is with our officers who are fighting the frontline battle for us on a daily basis”.

The Commissioner of Police is accompanied by Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu and Director Corporate Services SSP Hirendra Kumar.

In addressing officers, Brigadier General Qiliho said his visit was not about him.

“I am not here to judge you on the way you are doing your work, because you know policing”.

“What I want to hear is how I can help make your work easier even down to the tiniest of details because we are sitting at headquarters for a reason and that is to serve you”.

The Commissioner of Police will also be touring maritime islands in the coming weeks.

(Fiji Police)