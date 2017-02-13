Prouds Unveils Oroton

By ANA SOVA

Prouds has introduced into its store the iconic Australian luxury and fashion accessories brand, Oroton.

Oroton sells a wide range of products for men and women across handbags, satchels and wallets, small leather accessories, jewellery, ties, umbrellas, knitwear, lingerie, men’s underwear and shoes.

Since 1938, Oroton has been creating innovative and beautiful designs with a focus on relaxed luxury and timeless styles.

Prouds manager advertising and marketing Peter Narayan said the good news was that Prouds has introduced selected products from the Oroton range for its local customers.

“The Oroton range could not have come at a better time and we are extremely excited that our customers have responded favorably towards the brand,” Mr Narayan said.

He said Oroton is synonymous with accessible luxury, casual glamour and an ineffably appealing finish.

“With Valentine’s day just around the corner, we have unveiled great offers on Oroton satchels, companion bags, men’s wallets, handbags, essentials bags and travel wallets,”

“We invite customers to visit Prouds Suva Central, Prouds Downtown Nadi and Prouds Sheraton outlets to check the range available and also take advantage of the special in-store offers,” Mr Narayan said.

Being an iconic Australian luxury fashion accessories brand, Oroton was founded in Sydney by Boyd Lane with a vision to create something renowned for its sophistication and customer appeal globally.