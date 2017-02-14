Heavy Rain Alert in Force

By ANA SOVA

All communities have been advised to remain alert as localised heavy rain over short period of time can cause flash flooding in low lying areas given the ground is extremely saturated and river level remains elevated.

This was an advisory issued by the Fiji Meteorological service yesterday.

The General public have been requested to take alerts, warnings and advisories seriously whenever it is issued and remain prepared at all times.

The weather Office will closely monitor the situation and will provide an update as any significant changes are observed or expected.

Fiji will anticipate another trough of low pressure drifting over the Group from the North.

A heavy rain alert was also issued by the Fiji Meteorological office.

It is expected to start affecting the northern parts of the country from later today and spread to the rest of the country tomorrow.

Fiji Meteorological Service revealed this meant that more rain is heading our way in the week ahead which is expected to become frequent and heavy at times with squally thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the trough of low pressure associated with cloud and rain that had been affecting over the weekend lies slow moving over the Group.

Periods of rain, heavy at times continues affect parts of the country.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mananuca Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby small islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for rest of Fiji.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of Northern Vanua Levu likewise for all Fiji waters.

A flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to major rivers of Vanua Levu.

Periods of rain, heavy at times with squally thunderstorms should be expected over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group.

For Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group, expect occasional showers and few thunderstorms with showers increasing to rain and becoming frequent.

Furthermore, strong northwest winds with average speeds of 45km/hr, gusting to 60km/hr over land areas of northern Vanua Levu to gradually ease today.

Mariners can expect northwest winds 20 to 30 knots gusting to 40 knots with very rough seas and moderate northerly swells.

Visibility will be poor in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.