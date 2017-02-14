Leadership Role Comes With Handwork: Tuidravu

Yat Sen Head boy Siddharth Prasad, Chief Guest ACP Rusiate Tudravu, Principal Mrs Miriama Naicegucegu and Head girl Eleni Tuibeqa. Photo: Fiji Police

“When one decides to take up a leadership role, it is more than just a nice title and a badge, it comes with extra work which you have to be ready to shoulder”.

This was the message stressed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) RusiateTudravuatYat Sen Secondary School’s Prefect Induction ceremony this morning.

Inducted as school leaders this morning were twenty two prefects, four executive members of the Student Council and nine form captains.

“When I think about prefects I associate you with lighthouses because you serve the same purpose whereby you are the navigational aid for your peers”.

“It is important to remember that in your role it’s not about telling your peers what to do, but how you show it to them”.

ACP Tudravu also took the opportunity to address students about concerns the Fiji Police had on the youth of Fiji.

“It is extremely unfortunate to receive reports of those in your age group who are getting caught on the wrong side of the law”.

“Remember this, you may be below the age of consent which is 18, butyou are well above the age of criminal responsibility which is 10 years old which means you also have a duty to be law abiding citizens, because you can be charged as a juvenile offender”.

He added at the end of the day it would all come down to personal choices.

“We often underestimate this but the people you choose to surround yourself with, can determine the life you live”.

“If you are going to be friends with those who constantly skip school, one day you’ll be tempted to do the same. Bad company corrupts good character”.

(Fiji Police Force)