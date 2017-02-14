Tonga’s Deputy Police Commissioner Pays Courtesy Visit

The Deputy Commissioner of the Tonga Police Unga Faaoa with Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho during the courtesy call this morning. Photo: Fiji Police.

Tonga’s Deputy Police Commissioner UngaFa’aoa today paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho to discuss ways of strengthening working relations between the two institutions.

In welcoming the Deputy Commissioner, Brigadier General Qiliho said Fiji as a nation was always looking at ways of helping its Pacific neighbours and security was a key area of focus.

He added the Fiji Police Force would get things underway by drafting a Memorandum of Understanding which both parties could come to an agreement on with regards to bilateral assistance.

Director International Relations Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) UlaiasiRavula said the visit was indicative of Fiji’s standing within Pacific Island nations.

“The inter-Pacific relationships and assistance being supplied between countries continues to be strengthened and the Deputy Commissioner’s visit is an outcome of the Commissioner of Police’s focus on strengthening co-operation and exchanges within Pacific region partners”.

“The Tongan Police is interested in our Forensic capabilities and exchange following the success of the co-operation last year between the Melanesian Spearhead Group of countries and bilateral partners Australia where we had sent Dr James Kalougivaki who heads the Fiji Police Force’s Forensic Pathology”.

Further discussions on the draft MOU will be held between the two parties.