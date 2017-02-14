Tuvurara Road upgraded

Fulton Hogan Hiways crew upgrades Tuvurara Road. Photo: SUPPLIED

Relieved and happy is how Tuvurara resident and fisherman, Mr Faizal Khan, says he feels now that the road he uses daily to convey fish to the Savusavu market is being upgraded.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) is working under the Fiji Roads Authority Maintenance programme to provide access to Central, Northern and the Eastern Divisions.

Tuvurara Road is located 13km off Wailevu Road in Savusavu, where FHH is currently grading one kilometre of the thoroughfare, to be followed by resheeting gravel on the graded surface.

Mr Khan said, “As a fisherman it became hard for me to take produce to the Savusavu market, because on rainy days the road got flooded and really muddy. It also got made it really hard for students to get to school.

“I thank the team from Fulton Hogan Hiways for seeing the importance of this road for our children and fishermen,” Mr Khan added.

To ease future flooding incidents the FHH work crew on site is improving the road’s drainage and also installing culverts and constructing headwalls on residents’ driveways.

FHH Savusavu Depot Supervisor, Solomone Nabete, is adamant that the upgrade will alleviate any traveling distress previously brought on by loose gravel, potholes, and overall dusty and bumpy rides on Tuvurara Road.

Close to 200 families living along the upgraded one kilometre stretch of road will also benefit from the FHH roadwork.

(Pacific Reach Ltd)