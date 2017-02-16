Aviators Ready

The Redbrick Nadi Aviators team. Photo: ANA SOVA

By ANA SOVA

The Redbrick Nadi Aviators are confident to give Papua New Guinea’s Lae Snax Tigers a good game during the Melanesian Cup Championship at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka this Saturday.

The crowned champions of the 2016 Fiji National Rugby League, Vodafone Inter-Zone Competition, is looking forward to meet the PNG’s, 2016 Digicel Cup Premiers Winning side.

Aviator’s Coach, Vela Tawake said the goal is to win.

“We understand that PNG is very passionate with their rugby league and it will be challenging for the boys. Regarding the set-up we are confident we’ll give them a good competition,” Mr Tawake said.

He said the only advantage for them was that they will be playing on home turf.

“But the team has really worked on some areas like the ruck and others that they had been struggling on,” Mr Tawake said.

He said training has been going on well for the team despite the bad weather.

“This does not deter us from our goal and our hard work to reach it. We lost last year so it’s really important for us to win this Saturday,” Mr Tawake said.