Nadi Bula Festival Committee Assist School

A student of Nalaba District School proudly grabs his new chair during the donation in his school yesterday. Photo: MARGARET NAQIRI.

By LUKE NACEI

In a bid to help assist the welfare of the children as far as education is a concern, the Nadi Bula Festival Committee yesterday donated school desks, chairs and computers to Nalaba District School in Barotu, Ra.

This was successful after the Bula Committee together with Foundation for the Education of Needy Children organised a ‘Give Back to the Cyclone Winston Appeal Concert’ last year which was sponsored by Digicel Fiji and Air Terminal Services.

The appeal aimed at identifying schools in parts of Rakiraki that were affected by TC Winston and helping them in ways they could.

“We sent an assessment team to come here and asses the school and this is what they had requested for so we had provided them with what they had wanted,” Nadi Bula Festival Committee president Leone Naivalu said.

“We have seen the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston in this particular school there hasn’t been a lot of aid briefed out to this school and that is why we have actually organized to come here today to come and deliver the desk and chairs,” he said.

Schools head Ilikini Yavala acknowledged the much awaited donation.

“This 44 desk and chairs and three computer sets will really assist the kids well,” he said.

“I just want to thank the Bula festival for the kind donation. These donations will really help the students and the teachers as well.

The school has a roll of 126 students and the total cost for the donated items is six thousand.

Meanwhile, Ravind Singh from Nasoso in Nadi provided lunch for the children and the teachers upon donation.