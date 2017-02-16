Five QVS Students and Teacher Appear In Court

By ANA SOVA

Five students and a teacher of Queen Victoria School in Tailevu appeared at the Korovou Magistrates Court on Tuesday for charges of assault.

They were charged with one count each of assault in relation to the alleged assault of a Year 13 student.

28 year old, Saimoni Liutaki and the students who are from aged 17, 18 and 19 years appeared before Magistrate Chaitanya Lakshman.

Police Spokeswoman, Ana Naisoro said the six were released on bail for the sum of $5,000.

They are due for their next court appearance on the 28th February 2017.