Toxic Chemical Leak Near Lami Bridge

By ANA SOVA

Merely as a precautionary measure, the Fiji Police Force is requesting members of the public not to use the waters near the Lami Bridge close to RB’s Harbour point.

Police Spokeswoman, Ana Naisoro said this follows an accident on Tuesday night whereby a container truck carrying harmful chemicals overturned near the vicinity.

Ms Naisoro said there was a likelihood that the substances had seeped into the nearby sea.

The truck driven by a 21 year old was carrying a container of battery acid picked up from the wharf and was heading to Wailada.