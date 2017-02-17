Roy will be a good choice: Gamel

The Vodafone National Football side continues its preparation for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers stage three.

Head coach Christophe Gamel travelled to Allianz Stadium last week to observe Fiji’s wonder boy Roy Krishna’s game as Wellington Phoenix battled Sydney FC in the A-League fixture.

And for Gamel, there is no other talent in Fiji like Krishna.

“It is for sure that for what I have seen here locally, there is no player like Roy,” Gamel said.

He said he is desperately in need of a good striker as he has none at the moment.

“He is indeed a professional player and I think the goal scoring opportunities that had been missed in all our friendly matches, Roy can surely finish it well.

“He will be a good choice.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Football Club assistant coach said he is also working on finishing as it plays a vital role in any football match.

“When you create numerous scoring opportunities and if you do not score, there are possibilities that you may concede a goal.

“The good point is that no one gives up, and they play a kind of game that when they miss the ball, we go direct on pressing.”

The Vodafone National Football side hosts New Zealand on March 25 before traveling to Westpac Stadium for their away match on March 28.

