Abarela settlement receives water supply

WAF CEO, Mr Opetaia Ravai with Taviraki Building & Civil Works Limited’s Managing Director Mr Timoci Turaga after the commissioning. Photo: SUPPLIED

For the 132 residents of Abarela Settlement in Navosa, the construction of the community’s new dam means a regular water supply.

The $211,327 water project, which started in early November last year, was completed last week Friday, (17/02) and was commissioned by the Water Authority of Fiji’s (WAF) Chief Executive Officer, Mr Opetaia Ravai.

“The new dam is located in the hills 1.2 kilometres outside the village, and the works also included a 10,000 gallon ferro-cement tank, the laying of 3.4 kilometres of 600 lengths of 50mm in diameter PVC pipes as well as the installation of 31 standpipes and showers,” said Mr Ravai.

He said a direct line was also laid to cater for 10 households that are located in the elevated areas of the Abarela settlement.

Mr Ravai said a contract was signed between WAF and the Abarela Settlement Water Committee that sees the settlement supplying labour to assist in the water project construction, with the financial reward of $6, 475.00 for their efforts that was presented to the Water Committee after the commissioning.

“This empowers the Water Committee to be responsible for ongoing maintenance and repairs, thus ensuring the longevity and sustainability of their water supply system,” he elaborated.

Abarela Water Project Coordinator, Mr Sitiveni Kuriwasa, 41, said he was grateful for the Water Authority of Fiji’s assistance.

“We are really happy, because in the past we did not have any water system. Before this project, we used to rely heavily on the Sigatoka River and the Bemana water system, and ever since the involvement of the Water Authority of Fiji, we are really happy,” said Mr Kuriwasa.

The project is managed by the WAF Rural Unit, under the Government of Fiji’s Rural Water Scheme.

Mr Ravai reiterates that WAF would continue to implement works that will ensure Fijians have access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation.

Source: WAF