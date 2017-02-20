Birch Honours Late Wife in Lifetime Award

Mr John Birch pictured with his daughters, Angela and Andrea after receiving the ANZ FETA Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Former Fiji Hotel Association President and one of Fiji’s Tourism Pioneers, John Birch paid tribute to his late wife and pioneer sprint champion, Ana Ramacake Birch after receiving their Lifetime Achievement Award during the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards at the Sheraton Fiji Resort last Saturday night.

Speaking fondly of his late wife and his experience in the industry after receiving the prestigious award, Mr Birch said the tourism industry was a people vision and while some focused on people others focused on business and most were somewhere along that line.

“Ana was definitely a people person; those who knew her would know that she was a very outgoing, warm and had a welcoming personality,”

“I had two immediate reactions; one was to ask myself why am I coming to receive this accolade and I immediately recognize it was a fine tribute to Ana,” Mr Birch said.

Flanked by his two daughters, Angela and Andrea, he said an important aspect of the tourism industry was family involvement.

“I understand that there have, on few occasions, been couples who have been given this award. It touches on another aspect of tourism industry, which I would like to briefly mention and that is the role of the family,”

“Many have one spouse involved in the industry as certain times in the business, it impacts the family and when both spouse are involved, the impact becomes more noticeable,” Mr Birch said.

Meanwhile, President of the Fiji Islands Hotel and Tourism Association, Dixon Seeto said the award was presented to the couple who’ve dedicated all their life to the tourism.

Mr Seeto said amongst other things, the couple were also avid sports people and supported many charities, religious organizations and sporting events.

Background

John and the late Ana Birch have worked in various parts of Fiji and eventually owning their own hotel in Nadi. This couple met at the Suva Travelodge in 1969 where he was for a short while.

Mr Birch then went and opened a hotel in Savusavu. Mrs. Birch joined him in 1970 and got married.

In 1973 they moved back to Nadi to manage a hotel owned by a major local group. He was then moved to manage their flagship hotel in 1974.

In 1979 they ventured out on their own and operated a hotel owned by another local group.

In 1981, they leased a hotel in Martintar and renamed it Sandalwood Inn embracing Mr Birch’s interest in the history of sandalwood in Fiji.

In 1985 they also operated the sole catering concession at Nadi Airport.

In 1992 they purchased land and built the Sandalwood Lodge. They expanded the property in 1995 and 2001.

He was also a long time President of the Fiji Hotel Association, an organization he served for more than 20 years.

He resigned in 1999 due to health reasons.

Throughout, Mrs. Birch support for her husband allowed him to be involved with other tourism duties including the Fiji Visitor Bureau Board and the Tourism Convention Planning Committee.

In 2004, he started to get their daughter involved with the business.

In 2014, in consideration of family matters the business was sold in August, unfortunately Mrs. Birch passed away two weeks before the transfer.