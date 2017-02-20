First Rooftop Swimming Pool Hotel

An artistic expression of the Nalagi Hotel. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Before the year ends, Nadi will witness the completion of its first ever four star hotel with rooftop swimming pool.

The Nalagi Hotel which boasts a total structural area of 14,000 square meters is situated beside Mc Donald’s along the Queens Highway.

After completion, it would not only be the tallest building in Nadi but also in the Western Division.

The nine story building is being developed by a Chinese company, Dong Cheng Investment Company from Shaoxing City.

The hotel which is designed with steel structure is expected to complete construction and open before the end of the year.

Introducing the project during the Fiji-China Business Forum at Tanoa Skylodge Hotel last Friday, Company’s General Manager Assistant, Lu Wang said the hotel was designed to be multifunctional.

“There are 200 rooms consisting of king size rooms, double rooms and suits. As for public facilities, we have two restaurants, one Chinese, one Western, one rooftop endless swimming pool, gym, spa and boutique shop,” Mr Wang said.

He said the hotel would also have one business center and six meeting rooms to meet the requirements for business and meeting demands.

Among those, the biggest meeting room would be able to cater for 150 people.

Mr Wang said they believed with the hotel’s unique style, it would put new energy to Fiji’s tourism industry.

“Our hotel can provide for almost 150K persons-time room beds every year which can greatly relieve the short supply tension in Nadi. Our hotel is a business-boutique hotel, it provides choices for tourists and business customers,” he said.

Mr Wang said the hotel could also be a driving force for development in the surrounding area.

“Besides Mc Donald’s the area is almost undeveloped. After our hotel starts operating, more human flow will be brought to the area and the value of the area will be increased,”

“We’ve also heard that some shopping malls are under planning near our hotel. After these plans come into practice, this area will become a new regional center for the whole Nadi area,” he said.

The opening of the hotel would also provide employment opportunities for locals.

Mr Wang said for their hotel operation purpose, they would need more than 50 employees directly.

“Considering its radiation effect to businesses serving the hotel and the leading effect to the surrounding development, more employment will be created,” he said.

Mr Wang said they would highly appreciate if the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry could offer them good business advice to move forward with their project in the right way.

“During the construction we have already been working with local companies like Standard Concrete, Mobile Cranes, etc and we have a very good relationship with these companies,”

“We hope we can work more closely with local businesses so that we can reach mutual benefits,” he said.

Meanwhile, President of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ram Raju said they were looking forward to working closely with the Investment Company.

“This is why we’ve invited the company to the Forum to hear from the horse’s mouth because there have been a lot of questions circulating about the construction of the hotel,” Dr. Raju said.

He said this has been one of the most ambitious hotel constructions, having a rooftop swimming pool which is a significant development in Nadi.

“We are very proud that the company has chosen Nadi and no other district to construct their hotel in and we welcome the development,” Dr. Raju said.