Koroilavesau Receives Visionary Award

By ANA SOVA

It was indeed a great achievement for the Koroilavesau family after their father, the co-founder of Captain Cook Cruises Fiji and Minister for Fisheries, Commander Semi Koroilavesau was awarded the Visionary Award during the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards at the Sheraton Fiji Resort last Saturday night.

President of the Fiji Islands Hotel and Tourism Association, Dixon Seeto said the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Board of Trustees felt Commander Koroilavesau should be recognized for his vision that has resulted in the development of his business which has enhanced the success of the tourism industry.

“The winner of this award is truly a visionary and changed track in his career but used his experience to further his pursuit of commercial success in the private sector,” Mr Seeto said.

The award was received by his wife, Joanna Koroilavesau.

After receiving the award, Mrs. Koroilavesau said she was humbled at the opportunity.

“He’s contributed so much to the tourism industry. I would like to thank the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards committee in nominating him for this award,” Mrs. Koroilavesau said.

She said the award was a big boost for the business.

“It’s a great opportunity for somebody from the Itaukei to be receiving this award. It’s a start for the many others that won an award like this apart from him,”

“In winning an award like this it encourages them to do more and contribute more to the nation,” Mrs. Koroilavesau said.

She reminisced about their humble beginnings saying her husband’s success and becoming a Member of Parliament has never changed the simple person he was.

“He’s the happiest person, someone you can have a chat with. I loved his simple life and him becoming a minister never changed our lifestyle at home, we’re still the same family we were years ago,”

“He’s someone who’s very simple and adorable. Someone who plays his role as a dad to our six children,” Mrs. Koroilavesau said.

Background

Commander Koroilavesau enlisted as a Naval Officer in 1976 and rose through the ranks while undertaking various staff courses all over the world to enhance his knowledge of maritime matters.

In the course of these studies he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Defense Studies in Karachi University.

Prior to his career change he was the Commander Naval Logistics and Technical Support.

He retired from active service in 1993; this was the year that he became Director Operations of his company.

He was also involved with the groups business in various parts of the Pacific.

He continued his personal development and graduated with Master Class4 at the School of Maritime.

He was appointed Managing Director in 2010 and in 2013 was appointed Chairman and in 2014 Executive Chairman of his company.

He felt the call of the nation and was elected to Parliament in September 2014 and in October 2015 he was appointed a Minister and holds this position to date.