Lae Tigers thrash Aviators 40-4

The Lae Snax Tigers after wining the Melanesian Cup at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka. Photo: LUKE NACEI.

By LUKE NACEI

The Lae Snax Tigers from Papua New Guinea thrashed Nadi Aviators team 40-4 in a much anticipating game during the Melanesian Cup Championship at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka last Saturday.

The Papua New Guinea champion scored seven tries to one from their opponents in the one sided affair.

Our local boys Joasa Drodrolagi, Vereti Bukavesi, Simon Wise, Simon Lomaloma and Kavekini Varo played to some sense in the match whereas Tiger’s John Andy scooped the man of the match performance.

Nadi Aviators head coach Vela Tawake said the game was a huge learning curve for the boys.

“It was a lot to learn, the amount of mistakes we committed really cost us. There were 16 drop balls in the first half. This is a big learning curve to the team will just see how it goes from here. They really taught us a lesson but we can’t blame anybody,” he said.

Lae Snax Tiger coach Stanley Tepend said; “It was a pretty tough performance by both teams, we knew that we will start off strong. Just because of our fitness level we took over and that is how it was towards the last minute of game.

He said the side enjoyed their stay here in Fiji.

“We really enjoyed playing in Fiji. “The team was a good side; there were a couple of good boys in the Aviator team. We really drop the ball a lot and we are very disappointed with the amount of errors we committed we will go back and chat about that but then overall we did well. “We used this as a trial as well. We got a week off when we get back and then our first trial is in two weeks and then we will get back after two weeks. The boys have been in camp for two months before they came here.