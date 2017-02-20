Police and LTA Sign MOU 

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho and Chairman LTA Vijay Maharaj pose following the signing of the MOU.

The Fiji Police Force and the Land Transport Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on information sharing and relationship building.

A key feature of the MOU will allow Police to access the LTA’s vast accident data base and usage of the LTA Soft System, giving them real time data on Traffic Infringement Notices (TIN) online as well as updating Court proceedings.

As part of this agreement Police will provide suitably qualified personnel for data entry into the LTA Soft System while the LTA will reciprocate by facilitating easy access to Police for entering, searching and registering TIN’s.

The MOU will also see Police providing training and handling of intelligence information and other related matters to LTA officers.

LTA Chairman Vijay Maharaj says “This MOU recognizes that the Fiji Police Force and the LTA share an enduring tradition of close cooperation in areas of common interest.”

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says this landmark MOU will also enhance their capability to improve the process of TIN’s and also speed up preparation of police clearances as well as tracking down illegal drivers.

Police and LTA officials will be seconded between the two institutions to help bring about greater efficiencies in the TIN process.

Strict confidentiality will also bind both institutions when exchanging relevant investigative information.

The agreement also brings both institutions closer together in areas such as provision of training assistance and other related areas.

Source: Pacific Reach Limited