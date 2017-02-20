Post Mortem Findings Relayed to Family

By ANA SOVA

The post mortem of the 18‑year old man who died in custody at the Nakasi Police Station last weekend was conducted on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has issued a statement today saying the findings of the post mortem examination has been relayed to the victim’s family.

Brigadier Gen. Qiliho also said they will not be making any further comments regarding the matter.

18-year-old, Vikarant Nand was found dead in police custody at the Nakasi Police Station last Thursday.

The victim’s family has since alleged that following the post-mortem examination of their son, they were informed that Nand had died as a result of suicide.

The Fiji Police Force has however not been able to confirm this.