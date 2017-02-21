Lautoka Police Station Operate in New Location

Police Media

The Lautoka Police Station will today start its operations from the Matanakilagi House at M.N. Naidu Road.

Members of the public can access all Police Services from the new location and the Market and Shirley Community Post in the City will continue to receive reports.

Members of the public can contact Lautoka Police Station through the same number on 6660 222 or on 9905 660.

The Officer in Charge of Lautoka Policing District (OCPD/Lautoka) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) ApeteRokouluican be contacted on 9905218 while the Inspector of Operations (IPO/Ltk) Inspector of Police (IP) SamisoniNaqicacan be reached on 9905 297.

The Police Emergency Line 917 and Crime Stoppers 919 will still be available as it continues to be operated by the Western Division Command and Coordination Centre (WDCC) based at the Divisional Headquarters.

The WDCC can also be contacted on 666 2222 or 9905 457.