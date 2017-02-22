Police Sign Three Year Agreement With Fiji TV

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and Fiji TV’s Acting CEO, Karen Lobendhan pictured following the signing of the three year agreement. Photo: Police Media

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force has signed another three year agreement with Fiji Television Ltd to boost communication capabilities for the institution.

The signing of Radio Communication Network Service Agreement was between the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and Fiji TV’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Karen Lobendhan at the Fiji TV head office last Thursday.

The three year agreement will see Fiji TV will provide national radio communication network to the Fiji Police Force.

Brigadier General Qiliho said signing another three years with Fiji would augur well for improving communication between officers.

“Communication is an important component of policing and we are happy to be able to partner up with Fiji TV so we can uplift our level of service delivery to the people of Fiji and visitors to our shores,” Brigadier Gen. Qiliho said.

Acting CEO, Ms Lobendhan said Fiji TV was pleased to be able to secure another three year working partnership.

“Knowing how important communication is in their line of work and during the most difficult situations and this was seen during and after Tropical Cyclone Winston and we are happy that we were able to help them keep the communication lines open with their officers,” Ms Lobendhan said.