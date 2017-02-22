Alleged Marijuana Plants Seized in Labasa

A team of officers from the Labasa Police Station raided the farm of a 24 year old farmer uprooting close to 2000 plants believed to be marijuana.

The raid conducted last week Friday in Tabia seized 1,980 plants believed to be marijuana ranging up to 50cm in height.

The suspect is in custody as the plants have been taken for analysis.

Meanwhile in another raid also conducted on Friday in the Southern Division a 31 year old man is in custody following a raid in Nasole yesterday afternoon by a team of officers from the Valelevu Police Station.

The suspect was found in possession with more than 30 bullets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil and seeds believed to be marijuana.

He remains in custody as investigations continue.

The focus on drugs continues throughout the divisions, and we continue to be grateful for the sharing of information which has led to the successful raids.

As the Commissioner of Police has stated we need to be working together to control criminal activities and by sharing information through avenues such as Crime Stoppers on 919 we can surely make a difference.

Police Media