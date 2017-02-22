BK Supports Education of Needy Children

Children of Nadi Center for Special Education officially opening the Burger King Martintar restaurant on February last year. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By ANA SOVA

Burger King Fiji has joined forces with the Foundation for Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC Fiji) in a bid to support the educational need of children from poor backgrounds across the country.

Following the signing up of a memorandum of understanding between Burger King and FENC Fiji, all BK restaurant outlets will be carrying donation boxes whereby funds collected will be directed towards the charitable cause.

FENC Fiji chairman of trustees Dr Robin Nair said they were very delighted with this initiative as it showed the sense of social responsibility demonstrated by the management of Burger King.

“The relationship built with Burger King will go a long way to educate children who are dubbed as the “poorest of the poor,”

“With more BK outlets expected to open for business around the country, we will be able to support more children with this initiative,” Dr. Nair said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Burger King Director, Tejash Patel said the team at BK was really excited to be making a small difference towards education in the country.

“I am adamant this initiative will go a long way in providing educational assistance to the children of Fiji,” Mr Patel said.

He said the team at Burger King cared for the environment it operates in and also takes interest in the welfare of people.

“A very good example is how we invited children of Nadi Centre for Special Education, Loloma Home, Treasure Home and Saint Mina Children’s Home respectively to officially launch our new restaurant a year ago,” Mr Patel said.

Launched in 2010 by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, FENC Fiji has been able to assist thousands of children get quality education.

It is a national initiative, registered under the Charitable Trusts Act (Cap 67) to serve as voluntary, non-political, not-for-profit, cause-oriented organisation that would, provide educational and related support to the children of the poorest of poor families in Fiji.