Body of 42 Year Old Farmer Found

The body of the 42 year old farmer who went missing while trying to cross the Benai River yesterday has been found at the Koronubu River.

The victim of Namau, Ba was washed away by strong current while trying to cross the Benai River on Monday afternoon.

He was accompanied by his 21 year old nephew who reported the matter to Police and a search along the river bank was conducted.

The search continued this morning by Police and family members where the body was discovered at around noon.

This is the second drowning incident recorded in the Western Division this week. The first involved a 48 year old woman who allegedly drowned after she slipped and was washed away by strong currents.

The incident took place in Waiyavi, Lautoka on Sunday.

Police are calling on members of the public to be more vigilant during this rainy season and not to underestimate the power of Mother Nature.

We continue to call on everyone to avoid crossing rivers and playing in flooded waters during this rainy spell so we can avoid further loss of life.

The national drowning death toll now stands at 4 compared to 8 last year.

Police Media