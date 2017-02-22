Courier Scam

Members of the public are advised to be aware of an international online scam where people are being duped into sending money to clear parcels from various overseas locations.

The Cyber Crime Unit has received one report whereby a woman from Labasahad sent close to $2,000 to a person claiming to be a Customs official at an international location to clear a parcel that was arranged to be sent over to her via social media.

The scam involves social media users being promised items such as laptops, phones, clothes, perfumes and other valuables that will be sent via a courier service.

The person will then ask you to provide your postal address and phone contact and a confirmation will be sent to you that a parcel has been sent.

After a few days someone will call claiming to be a Customs official asking you to send a certain amount of money to clear the parcel as it contained valuables that exceeded the transit value.

To date we have two reports of locals sending money in relation to this scam with the first being case of the Labasa woman who sent close to $2,000 and the second a case whereby a woman had sent $200.

The second complainant then contacted our Cybercrime Unit and was advised not to send any more money.

We are also receiving enquiries from members of the public regarding the reliability of information received through social media.

Different user names are being used which is why we are urging social media users to be aware of this scam.

Anyone with questions or queries is requested to call our Cyber Crime Unit on 9904219.

Police Media