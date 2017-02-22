Duavata Policing Awareness Conducted in Schools

Students of Kalabu Primary School listen attentively during a Duuavata Policing Awareness Program at the school. Photo: Police Media

Through the Duavata Policing arm of the Fiji Police Force, awareness programs continue to be conducted at schools for students to be aware of the laws that encompass them as children.

In what is being termed as a “Catch them young concept” the aim of the awareness sessions is to educate children on the need to be law abiding citizens for the sake of their future.

Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said by working with the Education Ministry the Force will be able to equip students with the knowledge of what is required of them as law abiding citizens.

“Our community policing officers will talk to students about issues that they are susceptible to, especially as peer pressure has been a major factor as to why young people are involved in crimes”.

“By teaching them young we can nurture them and tell them that if you are going to follow a group who often bullies and assaults other students then you too can end up in trouble”.

ACP Tudravu said getting community policing officers to speak at schools and particularly leaders such as prefects should augur well for the development of a child.

“Targeting schools and other learning institutions is a key component of our Duavata Community Policing initiative because it’s often easier to teach children”.

“Once they reach adulthood several other factors come into play and can be an obstacle in getting our message across about keeping away from a life of crime”.

ACP Tudravu has also urged communities and church leaders to liaise with their Community Post officers with regards to engaging community policing officers for awareness programs.

