Employment Miniser Visits Fijian Seasonal Workers in New Zealand

Ministerial Team Factory tour on EastPack’s new $40m upgrade construction in New Zealand. Photo: DEPTFO.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Hon. Jone Usamate is currently in New Zealand heading a government delegation on a week-long tour visiting Fijian seasonal workers under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme and also current and potential employers in New Zealand.

Minister Usamate said that the purpose of this tour is to get feedback from Fijian workers, New Zealand employers and also to negotiate in increasing Fiji’s participation under the scheme.

“RSE began recruiting from Fiji in 2015 with only 31 workers and since then have increased their numbers,” the Minister highlighted.

“Currently there are more than 10 employers employing Fijians under the RSE work scheme with more than 250 workers in New Zealand to date.”

Minister Usamate further highlighted that the Employment Ministry is expecting to send about 100 workers by April this year and the new recruitment strategy of Tikina based selection have greatly contributed to this success.

The delegation on Monday visited EastPack an employer in New Zealand and met with RSE Manager, Ms Bonnie Keeping and General Manager, Ms Heather Burton.

East Pack is a joint cooperative by local farmers at seven (7) sites and is responsible for the packing and cool storage’s of fruits at very competitive prices ready for the export market.

Fiji’s relationship with EastPack began in 2015, with the engagement of 12 Seasonal Workers followed by 24 in 2016.

“Currently my Ministry is conducting Life Skills Training, Pre-Departure Orientation and visa preparation for thirty-two (32) more workers for placement in March 2017,” Minister Usamate said.

The Management of EastPack spoke highly of the Fijian Workers and General Manager Ms Burton stressed that the company does not only look at the physicality of workers but also their behaviour and attitude which contributes to their overall performance.

“The Company provides training opportunities to Seasonal Workers on a program under RSE known as “Vakameasina” whereby workers are trained with basic skills to upgrade their knowledge,” Ms. Burton said.

“Eastpack also provides “On The Job Training”, upgrading of driving skills and other basic training’s. In addition, they comply with OHS Regulations, encourage Worker Participation and comply with NZs ACC System with compulsory medical insurance for workers during employment.”

Minister Usamate thanked the Management of EastPack and assured them that with Fiji’s current recruitment strategy, it will assist to identify good leaders who are able to lead a large group.

The delegation was later taken on a factory tour of EastPack’s new $40m upgrade construction state-of-the art computerised machine with long lines of automated fruit packing machines.

Ms Burton assured the Fijian Government delegation that they will be increasing the numbers of Seasonal Workers from Fiji in due course.

The delegation will also be visiting farms, packing-houses, Fijian communities and officials from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, New Zealand.

DEPTFO