Hard Work Pays Off for Maharaj

Niven Maharaj pictured with his wife, Shivani after receiving the Emerging Tourism Leader Award during the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

10 years of hard work has paid off for Niven Maharaj.

The Resort Manager for Plantation Island Resort was awarded the Emerging Tourism Leader Award during the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards at the Sheraton Fiji Resort last Saturday.

He said he’s interest for tourism began as a little boy when his mother was working at the Wananavu Beach Resort in Rakiraki.

“After high school I decided I wanted to join the industry so I went to Catering school to do my certificate in hospital operations and went back to do my practical at Wananavu,” Maharaj said.

He said as his passion for the industry grew so was his eagerness to further his knowledge in the industry.

“I took some bank loan and did my diploma in hotel management then I came back and I joined the NZPTC as a lecturer in certificate 4 in hospitality industry. From there I joined Tanoa Plaza and later joined Plantation Resort as duty manager,” Maharaj said.

He was later promoted to food and beverage manager to customer care manager then promoted to assistant resort manager and now to resort manager on the 1st of January this year.

“I’m very proud and I’m happy to be seen someone who’s worthy enough to be given this award. I’m very grateful and honoured,” Maharaj said.

He thanks the owners, directors, and managers of Plantation Island Resort for giving him the support in what he’s achieved which wouldn’t have been possible without them and all his fellow staff.