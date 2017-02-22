PM Acknowledge Tourism Resilience

Award Winners of the 2016 Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards pictured with the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama at the Sheraton Fiji Resort. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has acknowledged the resilience showed by the tourism industry following Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.

In his opening address during the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards at the Sheraton Fiji Resort last Saturday, he said the tourism industry, in particular, had much to be grateful for.

“You really were stars a year ago, as the theme for this evening puts it, because most of you not only weathered the storm but cleaned up quickly and remained open for business,” Mr Bainimarama said.

He said thanks to our visitors who kept coming and also to the tourism industry, Fiji as a whole bounced back faster than anyone expected at the time.

“So I am here on behalf of the entire nation to thank you and every Fijian who works in the industry for the superb effort you put in to help us back on our feet,” Mr Bainimarama said.

He also took the opportunity to thank Fijians in other sectors of the economy that helped us to bounce back faster than anyone expected.

“I also want to thank those Fijians for their own individual acts of charity to those in need that will never be forgotten by those who benefited,” Mr Bainimarama said.

He added it was little short of astonishing that in the year that Fiji was hit by the biggest cyclone ever to make landfall in the southern hemisphere, tourism numbers actually grew.

“Last year, we recorded a record annual arrival figure of 792,320 visitors, with record arrivals from New Zealand and China,”

“The 49,000 arrivals from China are especially gratifying,” Mr Bainimarama said.

He said hopefully the same could be done with India as time goes by.

“To tap into the increasingly affluent and adventurous market there as well and we will soon be making a very exciting announcement of a code share agreement between Fiji Airways and a major Indian carrier which is bound to boost traffic from the subcontinent and beyond,” Mr Bainimarama said.

Meanwhile, ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Board of Trustees Chairman, James Sowane said as an industry they accepted the situation and the mammoth challenges the tourism industry faced post Winston.

“Our families, businesses and industry as a whole were affected immediately and together with the rest of our fellow Fijians we had nothing but hope and the fighting spirit of resilience and teamwork to get us back on our feet and eventually, together this evening,”

“We consolidated our resources through the Tourism Action Group (TAG) and Government’s support, we made Collective decisions and Took Action through the recovery campaigns in our major markets which in turn responded positively in great support,” Mr Sowane said.

He added the result was a five per cent increase in visitor arrivals in 2016 over the previous year.