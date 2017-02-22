PM Seeks Input And Support for Fijian Tourism 2021

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama speaking at the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards at the Sheraton Fiji Resort. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has sought input and support from the Tourism Industry for the Tourism Development Plan.

The Plan is currently being formulated by Government and will be launched this year.

Delivering his opening address during the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards last Saturday, he said he wanted to reinforce the importance of the partnership between Government and the private sector as they expand and refine the tourism sector.

“It is called “Fijian Tourism 2021”. And it will be a comprehensive and practical blueprint to bring all of us together to achieve an ambitious goal over the next four years,”

“To make Fijian tourism an industry worth 2.2 billion Fijian dollars by the end of 2021,” Mr Bainimarama said.

He said the Plan of course shall tie in with the National Development Plan which will also be finalised this year.

“I urge you all to familiarise yourselves with the details of what we have in mind,” Mr Bainimarama said.

In essence the key features of the plan are: