PM Seeks Input And Support for Fijian Tourism 2021

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama speaking at the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards at the Sheraton Fiji Resort. Photo: ANA SOVA.
By ANA SOVA
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has sought input and support from the Tourism Industry for the Tourism Development Plan.
The Plan is currently being formulated by Government and will be launched this year.
Delivering his opening address during the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards last Saturday, he said he wanted to reinforce the importance of the partnership between Government and the private sector as they expand and refine the tourism sector.
“It is called “Fijian Tourism 2021”. And it will be a comprehensive and practical blueprint to bring all of us together to achieve an ambitious goal over the next four years,”
“To make Fijian tourism an industry worth 2.2 billion Fijian dollars by the end of 2021,” Mr Bainimarama said.
He said the Plan of course shall tie in with the National Development Plan which will also be finalised this year.
“I urge you all to familiarise yourselves with the details of what we have in mind,” Mr Bainimarama said.
In essence the key features of the plan are:
- to build an industry and is resilient, productive and focuses on quality;
- to refine and develop our existing markets and take the Fijian brand to markets we haven’t yet tapped;
- to not only encourage more visitors to Fiji but encourage those visitors to spend more and improve our yields;
- to improve our training and address our skills shortages;
- to support existing businesses and encourage new ones, especially micro, small and medium operators;
- to improve co-ordination between the industry and government;
- to build our resilience to climate change and global economic shocks; and most important of all,
- to develop everything we do is a sustainable and inclusive manner.