Rokotiko Takes Up Challenge

Lone female officer attending the Police Motorcyclist Course, Vaciseva Rokotiko pictured at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu. Photo: Police Media

Twenty three year old WPC Vaseva Rokotiko is the lone female officer undergoing the first Police Motorcyclist Course for 2017.

Being the lone female officer, WPC Rokotiko said at first she had reservations but took her selection to be part of the course as a challenge and an opportunity to broaden her knowledge of policing.

“I’m based at the Police Special Response Unit and there’s only a handful of us so I’m not intimidated by being the only female officer in this course”.

“I was hesitant at first because it’s a totally new area of policing for me but I am excited because not only do I get to learn something new, but I am able to expand my knowledge of policing at a young age”.

The Kavula, Lekutu, Bua native said life is such in the Force that one can be told take up new taskings at any given time.

“When I was told I would be part of the course I was not sure how to react because I didn’t know how to operate let alone ride a motorcycle, but then I thought, why not, this is why I became a police officer and I will have to be ready to accept whatever tasking I’m given”.

“I am really excited about the prospects of this course and I’ll do my best so that one day you’ll see me out there on our roads after I graduate as a qualified Police motorcyclist”.

Thirty officers are currently undergoing the first Police Motorcyclist course of 2017 at the Police Special Response Unit on this morning.

The course will run for four weeks.

Police Media