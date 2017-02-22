Thirty Officers Undergo Police Motorcyclist Course

Police Officers undergoing the Police Motorcyclist course pictured at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu. Photo: Police Media

Thirty officers are currently undergoing the first Police Motorcyclist course of 2017 with the aim of enhancing the operational capabilities of the Fiji Police Force.

The course was officially opened by the Deputy Director Traffic Superintendent of Police (SP) Richard Raju at the Police Special Response Unit on this morning.

In line with the Commissioner of Police’s vision of improving service delivery with mobility being an area of focus, the training is intended to have more officers trained to meet the Force’s operational policing demands.

“The enormous demand for traffic policing services requires more police visibility and coverage and the utilization of police motorcycles will be ideal for traffic enforcements due to its accessibility”.

“This is why we have chosen the officers from various Units to assist the institution as motorcycles can assist in providing timely and efficient services to members to the public”.

Apart from routine patrols, Police motorcycles are used for traffic congestion operations, national and emergency operations including VIP escorts for heads of Governments and visiting dignitaries.

SP Raju said efforts are being made by the hierarchy of the Force to secure more motorcycles and quad bikes, which is why the training was timely to have more qualified riders who will be able to maintain and look after the valuable assets.

“Complaints received about our riders are mostly down to poor attitude and this should not be the case because we are expected to be role models for members of the public”.

“That is why this course will be essential in your work because you will learn the adequate knowledge, skills and attitudes to attaining Basic Motorcycle Riding Proficiency”.

The course will run for four weeks.

Police Media