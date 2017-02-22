WAF upgrades village water system on Nairai

WAF Project workers and Natauloa villagers loading construction materials, ready to take ashore to Nairai Island. Photo: SUPPLIED

A reliable supply of water is already being being piped once more to the homes of the people living in Natauloa Village on Nairai Island in Lomaiviti.

On January 27, 2017, six Maritime & Rural Project workers, along with all necessary materials, sailed to Nairai on the vessel Nabukelevuira to repair the village water source and to upgrade taps and showers inside the village.

“Although some rural construction has been contracted out to local companies, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is continuing to deliver projects within the Eastern Division, especially in Lau, Kadavu and Lomaiviti,” said WAF CEO, Mr Opetaia Ravai.

WAF financed the transportation costs and is responsible for the construction of the $76.000 project, under the Government’s Rural Water Scheme.

The Natauloa villagers have formed their Water Committee, and all members have attended an Awareness session conducted by WAF representatives. The committee is aware of its role and responsibilities, both during the project construction and later, in carrying out maintenance work after the project is completed.

Mr Malanivosa Colati, Natauloa Village Headmen and District Council Representative for the island of Nairai said, “Before, we used to rely mostly on water tanks for water for drinking and cooking food, and the mothers had to wash the clothes in the nearby creek. Water is now flowing freely in our taps once again. The project workers are really doing a great job here.”

It is expected that the whole project will be completed by the end of this month (February 2017).

Source: Water Authority of Fiji.