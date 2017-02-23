China Fiji’s Largest Foreign Direct Investment Source

Ambassador to Fiji, Zhang Ping speaking at the Fiji-China Business Forum held at the Tanoa Skylodge Hotel last Friday. Photo: ANA SOVA

By ANA SOVARAKI

China has become Fiji’s largest source of foreign investment and fastest growing market for Fiji tourist industry.

Up to November last year, the registered Chinese investment projects have taken up 40 per cent of all registered foreign investment projects in Fiji and the actual amount that has been invested accounted 18 per cent of overall foreign direct investment (FDI).

This was revealed by the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhang Ping while speaking at the Fiji-China Business Forum held at the Tanoa Skylodge Hotel last Friday.

“Chinese tourist arrivals has increased by 22.2 per cent with the total number reaching 49, 000,”

“An additional 1000 Chinese tourists came to visit the Fiji Airways by charter flights during this Chinese New Year holiday season,” Ambassador Ping said.

He said the increasingly close economic and trade ties and people to people exchanges have brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Ping added there were still a lot of potential areas to tap into to further the relationship that has already been cemented between Fiji and China.

“While we take great pride of the immense progress that has been achieved in our bilateral cooperation, we are also aware that compared with increasing needs for better economic and social development of our two sides and vast potential that exists in the bilateral cooperation,”

“There are still plenty things that need to be done and can be done,” he said.

Ambassador Ping said with strong complementary and solid foundation, China-Fiji cooperation holds out broad prospects.

“We need to have new impetus that can push our bilateral cooperation to a new level. The impetus is the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

The Belt and Road Initiative, comprising the New Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, is a development strategy and framework based on the ancient Silk Road concept and routes.

It was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in late 2013.

The New Silk Road Economic Belt runs westward from China, crossing central Asia and finally reaching Western Europe, while the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road loops south from China, linking Southeast Asian countries, Africa and Europe.

Neither the belt nor the road follows any clear line geographically speaking, but both serve as roadmaps for how China wants to further integrate itself into the world economy and strengthen its influence in these regions.