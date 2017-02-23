LTA customers get online notifications

LTA Team Leader Registrations & Licensing, Irene Singh, shows the registration form that can be obtained through email or at an LTA office. Photo: LTA

Customers of the Land Transport Authority, who have registered for online services with the Authority, are now receiving email notifications of payments due as well as expiry dates of their driver licenses and vehicle registration renewals, according to LTA’s Manager Information Technology, Rajeshwar Prasad.

“The notification process is automated. Once you are registered for the online services, you get an activation email sent to you straight away,” Mr Prasad said.

He said red light and speed traffic offenders recorded by speed cameras are also sent notifications as soon as their identification is verified.

Mr Prasad, however, informed customers that the notifications are only electronically advised. The customer must still physically visit an LTA office to act upon the notification.

Registered clients, he added, can also change their contact details on their profiles, which are automatically updated.

“They can also check out the progress of their applications online and find out the fees for license renewal, vehicle registration renewal and transfer of vehicle ownership including stamp duty,” he said.

The Authority has, since last year, made their services more accessible on their website.

To register for notifications and access LTA’s online services, customers may download e-Services registration form from www.lta.com.fj and submit to online@lta.com.fj or personally visit an LTA Customer Service Centre.

Source: LTA