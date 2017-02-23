MoU to Strengthen Business Relations

From L-R: China Chamber of Commerce in Fiji President, Jing Ming shake hands after signing the MoU with Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Dr. Ram Raju. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA



The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and the China Chamber of Commerce in Fiji (CCCF) will now work closely more than ever.

In their bid to strengthen business relations, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Tanoa Skylodge Hotel last Friday.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ram Raju said in their desire to strengthen business relations and develop reciprocal cooperation, wished to sign a MoU.

“The mission and purpose of this MOU is to establish growth for cooperation, build the ties of collaboration, and implement the tactical framework of mutual understanding, enhancing business relationship and ultimately reciprocal economic activities,” Dr. Raju said.

He said it was with hope they have formed and built a long lasting relationship with the China Chamber of Commerce in Fiji and the Chinese business community and all other stakeholders.

“In fact this MoU is the beginning of such document that we are going to engage ourselves in. This has given us an idea that NCCI should be engaged in with other organisations like the Fiji USA Business Council and any other council that exist that have similar business concept with the chamber and business houses,” Dr. Raju said.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the China Chamber of Commerce in Fiji, Jin Ming said the MoU was a very encouraging start for the Chamber.

“We believe that we’ll have a very good cooperation and very good communication channel with Nadi of Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Both parties work under very good principles, so we are so encouraged and very confident with this cooperation,” Mr Ming said.

He added the signing of the MoU will provide a platform that would assist some Chinese investors in Fiji that were not very familiar with the situation here in Fiji and sometimes made mistakes which delays some projects causing some distress.

“The MoU will set up a very good platform for very good communication channel. It will help Chinese investors get the right information which they can obtain from us and the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” Mr Ming said.