76 Individuals Recognised for the 2016 Honours Roll

His Excellency the President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote today officiated at the Investiture Ceremony for the 2016 National Honours Roll.

The 2016 Honours List included 76 individuals who were recognized in the General Division of which 12 were recognised for the Distinguished Service Award.

President Konrote said that Fijians behind our national growth need acknowledgement, both the private and public sectors, in the urban and rural communities.

“I want to ensure that the Nation recognizes all the individuals who give selflessly of their time and resources to help Fiji develop at the community, national and international levels,” President Konrote said.

The President added that their aim is to recognize and appreciate more Fijian citizens and non-citizens who have contributed significantly to our nation’s development, many who do so on the quiet, behind the scenes.

“My military background and especially my exposure to numerous life-threatening situations is driving my desire to recognize those who sacrifice their lives, their time and resources to transform Fiji into a modern and progressive Nation,” President Konrote said.

Fiji has granted national honours to about 613 individuals since the Honours and Awards Act was established in 1995.

ORDER OF THE FIJI AWARDS

Companion of the Order of Fiji (CF)

– Ambassador Hon. Filipe Bole

– Hon. Joketani Cokanasiga

– Mr Ikbal Jannif

– Ambassador Amraiya Naidu

Officer of the Order of Fiji (OF)

– Dr Nur Bano Ali

– Dr Virgilio De Asa

– Hon. Iliesa Delana

– Mr Peter Drysdale

– Mr Bhuwan Dutt

– Mr Takehito Inoue

– Ambassador Robin Nair

– Mr John O’ Connor

– Mrs Rosie Whitton

Honourary Officer of the Order of Fiji (Hon. OF)

– Mrs Dorothy Beeve

– Dr Jerold Beeve

– Sister Angela Cavey

– Mr Peter Cole

– Mrs Margaret Long

Member of the Order of Fiji (MF)

– Mr Iliesa Baravilala

– Mr Jemesa Bolabiu

– Dr Odille Chang

– Adi Salaseini Fong

– Mr Himmat Lodhia

– Mr Swani Maharaj

– Mr Bhaichand Dalpat Patel

Medal of the Order of Fiji (MOF)

– Mr Saiyad Faiaaz Ali

– Mr Abhinesh Chand

– Mr Ram Chandar

– Mr Jay Dayal

– Pastor Iliesa Tuiloma Dakuitoga

– Mrs Katalaini Delana

– Mrs Suman Lata Lal

– Mrs Laisa Cina Lewanavanua

– Mr Etonia Lote (Snr)

– Mr John Mahadeo

– Adi Lanieta Matavesi

– Mr Ishwari Prasad

– Mr Tarun Kumar Soni

– Mr Ilisoni Taoba

– Ms Ana Tuiketei

– Mrs Alanieta Masirewa Utovou

– Ratu Sevanaia Vatunitu

President’s Medal (PM)

– Ms Kinisimere Babasiga

– Mr Pita Duituturaga

– Mr Penijamini Kurivalebuli

Bravery Medal (BM)

– Mr Edward Reece

– Mr Bow Francis Sansom

– Captain Jioeli Vuki

Fiji Corrections Service

Distinguished Service Award

– 70669 Senior Superintendant Jo Kulinidilo

– 70757 Superintendant Sakiusa Veiwili

– 70753 Superintendant Tuiwailevu Saladoka

– 70896 Principal Correction Officer Josateki Savou

– 71011 Principal Correction Officer Trevor Raiwalui

– 70749 Principal Correction Officer Laisiasa Malumudrodro

– 70925 Correction Officer Class A Jone Vasuca

– 70763 Correction Officer Class A Vilikesa Guva

– 71008 Correction Officer Class A Esala Ravonokula

– 70955 Correction Officer Class B Timoci Ranuve

– 70877 Correction Officer Class B Watisoni Rokoyadre

– 70808 Correction Officer Class B Saula Vuira

