Coastline Roos players secure contracts

Mosese Naliva (third from left) with his team mates: Photo SULIASI CAKAUTAB

By LUKE NACEI

Two Coastline Roos players Jovilisi Naqitawa and Mosese Naliva have secured a season’s contract to play for Tupapa Maraerenga Panthers, a rugby league team in the Cook Islands.

This is the first time that the duos have secured an overseas contract as such.

Roos dummy half, Naliva while speaking to this newspaper said securing a contract as such is dream come true for him.

“I cannot say how happy I am to have secured this contract and I am so blessed to have been nominated by the Cook Island officials to play for them,” he said.

The Sorokoba native started his rugby league career when he was still in schooling.

He said he never regretted taking up this sport back in the days.

“It was in form seven that I had begun taking up this sport even though it wasn’t a sport that is played by many but I am thankful I did because it has finally secured me a contract overseas.

The 22-year-old said preparations have been well for him for the past few weeks and he was ready to play for his new club this weekend.

“We have been informed that we will be playing this weekend as soon as we arrive so we have been preparing well for that.”

“We are ready to show them our skills in rugby league and at the same try and learn as much as we can as we continue to play for the side.”

Head coach Suliasi Cakautabu said this opportunity will be an eye opener for the two boys.

“I am really grateful that the boys in this team have started securing overseas contracts. This will really aid in their everyday lives as they will start earning for themselves,” he said.

“We thank God for the opportunity and we will continue to send our boys if they happen to secure overseas contracts as such.”

Cakautabu confirmed that this made four players from his team leave for overseas contracts.

Bearing in mind the good that came with such contracts Cakautabu stated: “There is a huge opportunity for the youths of Fiji in terms of rugby league development and I encourage the young boys to have a taste of rugby league if they know rugby union is not working out well with them.”

Meanwhile, the side is also gearing up for their tour to Australia however is still waiting for the approval of their visas.

Both, Naliva and the Roos centre, Naqitawa depart for Cook Island on February 25th at the Nadi International Airport.