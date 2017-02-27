Fiji Participates in Post-COP22 Meeting With Non-State Actors

Minister Seruiratu and Ambassador Saran at the meeting in Rabat. Photo: DEPTFO

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Agriculture and National Disaster Management and Climate Champion, Hon. Inia Seruiratu and Fiji’s Climate Ambassador, Deo Saran, participated in the Post-COP22 Meeting with Non-State Actors.

The meeting focused on the Coordination of civil society group in order to strengthen the impact of their contributions and consolidate their crucial involvement; Coordination between the COP22 Presidency and incoming COP23 Presidency; Preparation for the Bonn Conference in May 2017 and Linking with the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action.

In welcoming the initiative by the Moroccan Presidency to hold this meeting, the first of its kind, Hon. Seruiratu thanked the Moroccan Presidency for the collaboration with Fiji as the incoming COP 23 Presidency. He outlined that Fiji’s preparations for COP 23 is progressing well and looked forward to the engagement of Non-State Actors in its efforts to keeping the cohesiveness and momentum in moving forward the Climate Change Agenda.

Ambassador Saran, in his presentation outlined some of the issues currently being considered for the negotiations and climate action agenda and advised that Fiji was adopting an inclusive approach in developing the agenda for the COP 23.

The meeting heard detailed submissions from the Non-State Actors for consideration for the COP 23, all of which were aimed at enhancing their engagement. Special requests were made to advance negotiations and action agenda on agriculture and food security which greatly affect venerable states.

The meeting concluded by acknowledging the role and contribution of the Non-State Actors in the climate change agenda and assurances by both the COP presidencies of their enhanced participation in COP 23.

DEPTFO