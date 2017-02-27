Health Reminds on Taking Precautions Against Dengue

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is advising Fijians to take precaution and to protect themselves against dengue mosquitoes and avoid contracting the dengue virus.

The advice comes in light of the number of dengue cases recorded, following the recent rainy weather. Dengue fever is caused by the dengue virus which is spread through the day-biting aedes eygpti mosquito. It is common to experience an increase in mosquito populations during the wet and hot season (November to April).

Early Symptoms of dengue are high fever, nausea, loss of appetite and generalized body pain. With the recent increase seen in dengue cases, the Ministry has increased its community advocacy activities with the intent of heightening individual and community awareness of dengue conditions at this time and to also motivate community and individual prevention activities against all mosquitoes caused diseases.

The Health Ministry is urging the public to take immediate actions to destroy dengue mosquito breeding places. Removing dengue mosquito breeding places will ultimately lead to a decrease in the number of dengue positive cases.

Health officials in dengue high risk areas have already been mobilized following the coordination of the ‘Fight the Bite’ campaign to reduce mosquito breeding sites. Spraying of mosquito breeding grounds in communities has commenced and a cleanup campaign against dengue fever and other arboviral diseases (Zika and Chikungunya) will be launched.

The Ministry needs the assistance of the public in its fight against disease spreading mosquitoes. The public is also reminded that dengue mosquitoes breed around human dwellings and in manmade receptacles that collect stagnant water such as flower pots, flower pot plates, roof gutters, tins, cans, unused tyres, coconut shells, air conditioning trays (as water collects there), blocked drains and drums.

It is important to cover water stored in drums and other water containing units. Any gardening tools such as watering cans and wheelbarrows should be overturned or left empty. The Health Ministry reiterates that by following these simple clean-up routines, dengue mosquito breeding places can be destroyed.

Using mosquito repellents, safe mosquito coils and mosquito nets will provide much needed protection against dengue mosquitoes, especially during the day and at dusk when they are most likely to bite. Furthermore, it is advisable to keep hydrated by increasing water intake.

The public is urged to present themselves early to health facilities should dengue symptoms persist. As the Health Ministry continues to intensify intervention works the public is also encouraged to assist by destroying mosquito breeding places and taking necessary precautions.

DEPTFO