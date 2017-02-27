Minister Vuniwaqa Launches Sisters in Business Markert Day

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Hon. Mereseini Vuniwaqa today launched the first ever ‘Market Day for the Sisters in Business’ which provides a space for women entrepreneurs to develop and market their businesses.

Organised by the Vision Investment Limited trading as Courts in collaboration with South Pacific Business Development, today’s event in Suva saw a total of 60 budding women entrepreneurs showcase their products at this market with the aim of the event being women artisans finding a footing in the world of business.

In opening the event, Hon. Vuniwaqa said she was excited about the inaugural event to celebrate a private sector initiative aimed at the economic empowerment of women-particularly rural women. She congratulated the two organisations for taking on this initiative to women empower who have skills which until now may have been used in the limited sphere of their homes in their perceived roles as caregivers for the family unit.

The Hon. Minister also said that initiatives like this are an avenue to channel these skills into what can become a sustainable income for enhanced livelihoods for families.

This partnership between the ministry, Courts and SPBD dates back to 2013 when they partnered for a sewing income generating program for Fijian women. Hon. Vuniwaqa emphasised that partnerships like these are important to all stakeholders in empowering Fijian women.

