Nakasi Intersection Completed

Fulton Hogan Hiways crew upgrades the Nakasi Intersections. Photo: SUPPLIED

Rehabilitation work on the 314 metres sections on the Kings Road in Nakasi has been completed by Fulton Hogan Hiways.

The rehabilitation work includes both the lanes towards Nausori and also both the lanes towards Suva on both sides of the intersections and also the Valelevu intersection, which is now completed.

The section “is heavily potholed and in some sections were showing signs of structural damage,” according to FHH Paving Manager, Semi Veikoso.

“The road has been affected by the stress load of heavily loaded vehicles causing deterioration of the road surface and numerous potholes that are hard for motorists to avoid,” said Mr Veikoso.

Fulton Hogan Hiways is working under the Fiji Roads Authority Maintenance programme to provide access to Central, Northern and the Eastern Divisions.

Work included milling out the deteriorated sections, cement stablisation of the sections, application of a two coat seal, paving and laying of the subsoil drains on patches to improve the drainage problem.

All pedestrians and vehicles that travel the Suva, Nausori corridor through the Kings Road will benefit from the rehabilitation work.