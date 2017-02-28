Discover Fiji Expand Business to Rewa River

The Danford family pictured after receiving the Attraction & Activity Award during the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards at the Sheraton Fiji Resort. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Fiji Excellence in Tourism Award winning company, Discover Fiji Tours Cooperative Limited has expanded its business to the Rewa River.

Discover Fiji Tours Cooperative Limited Managing Director, Lionel Danford said they launched the company’s new product earlier this month.

“We have expanded our business to the Rewa River. We are taking people on a Rewa River adventure to cater for guests that come on the cruise liner into the capital city of Suva and we’ve just started our operations from Rewa, Nausori, right up to Naitasiri province,” Mr Danford said.

He said this was part of their company’s commitment in tourism and giving back to the local community.

The family owned company has also recently invested $500,000 into purchasing two speed boats from the United States to cater for the Rewa River and also Navua River tours.

Meanwhile, the Company was awarded the Visitor Attraction & Activity Award during the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards that was held at the Sheraton Fiji Resort on Denarau Island earlier this month.

Mr Danford said Discover Fiji Tours is a family owned business that started eight years ago earning their first tourism award in 2001.

“This was a great achievement for the family. We are indeed very proud,” he said.

Mr Danford said from their humble beginnings of two customers a day now they have to cancel bookings every single day.

Discover Fiji tours go up as far as 15 kilometers up the Navua River, operating the popular Jewel of Fiji Day Tour and the Fiji White Water Adventures that takes people on four wheel drive and white water rafting or kayaking, long boat rides and waterfall swim.

They also provide great adventures, trekking through Namosi and Serua Highlands.