National Men’s Hockey Team Presents Itatau to President

Presentation of Itatau to His Excellency the President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote by the National Men’s Hockey Team. Photo: DEPTFO

His Excellency the President, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote today received the National Men’s Hockey Team.

The National Men’s Hockey Team presented their iTatau to President Konrote at the State House.

While addressing members of the team, President Konrote reminded them to practice good sportsmanship and values such as trust and teamwork.

“Be reminded, the team is your main focus: if you win you win together and if you lose you lose together. Maintaining a strict diet, exercising and maintaining a stress free life is the key priority to a winning team,” President Konrote said.

Team manager, Jone Tuiipelehaki said the 18 players and two officials are ready to play in Dhaka, Bangladesh for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey World League Round 2.

“This is the qualifying tournament for the 2017 Hockey World Cup and one that will improve our teams’ international rankings and enable the team to qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Cost, Australia,” Mr Tuiipelehaki said.

The team will leave our shores tomorrow and return on the 16th of March.

DEPTFO