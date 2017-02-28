Pineapple Training Benefits Farmers

Pineapple farmers and Ministry staff at the four days training. Photo: DEPTFO

More than 20 pineapple farmers of Vulagi Settlement in Lawaki, Tailevu were trained on effective skills to improve husbandry practices in pineapple farming last week.

The 4-day training was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the Kokosiga Pacific, a Fiji-based agribusiness firm.

Farmers were trained on crop nutrition and fertilization, off-season pineapple production, control of soil erosion, crop rotation, harvesting of pineapple and post-harvest handling.

Ministry of Agriculture chief economist Vatimi Rayalu, while closing the training, said that the training will have a positive impact on pineapple farming business.

Mr Rayalu added that quality and consistency were some of the issues associated with exporting pineapples.

“Local products have the best and unique characteristics in the world market in terms of sweetness and taste and we should be sending quality products in good quantity with a consistent supply to the export markets.”

Pineapple farmers have been assisted through agro-inputs and upgrading of farm roads under the ministry’s Food Security Programme.

Vulagi Pineapple Farmers Association president, Balbir Singh said the 12 members of the group, who participated in the training, learnt new concepts of pineapple farming.

“Some of the things that farmers have learnt are on the usage of right measurements of fertilizer and chemicals and how to plant pineapple with accurate spacing,” Mr Singh said.

