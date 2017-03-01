12 Houses in Sabeto Finally Light Up

From L-R: Sabeto District Representative, Taniela Naika, Assistant Roko-Tui Ba, Iosefo Vereivalu and Lay Preacher of the Methodist Church in Sabeto, Netani Loga pictured at one of the houses that received electricity supply for the first time today. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

12 households in Sabeto were in high spirit today after they received electricity supply for the first time to light up their houses.

This was made up of seven households of Koroyaca Village and four households in Narokorokoyawa Village.

Koroyaca Village Rural Electrification Project Spokesperson, Lepani Matea said it has been a relief especially since they’ve been trying to get electricity supply to the houses since 2013.

“We had been working on this for three years. We had applied to the Department of Energy and we were told to pay $130 per household and we did but the money was refunded back to us and they electrification was carried out anyway under the Rural Electrification Fund Scheme,” Mr Matea said.

He said they were then only required to pay $70 for connection fee and stamp duty.

“The electrification wiring began in December with every house being wired two light bulbs and a power switch. We’re just really happy it’s finally eventuated,” Mr Matea said.

He said they were really thankful to Government for remembering them in its service delivering.

55 year old, Saniana Nasau said their home has been without electricity for the past 20 years.

“Now we can use electrical appliances, the students can study in the light .It’s such a huge relief for us,”

“I’m really thankful the Government for its commitment to the people,” Ms Nasau said.

The Rural Electrification Fund Scheme initiative is part of government’s intention to provide electricity throughout the country.