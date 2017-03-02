LTA Has New Inspection System

Photo: PACIFIC REACH LTD.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) now has a fully automated vehicle inspection system at its Valelevu premises that inspects a vehicle for defects and “improves safety and turnover time,” says LTA Mechanical Engineer, John Macarthur.

Prior to the installation of the automated system, the task of examining vehicles at LTA Valelevu was physically handled by LTA examiners.

“What used to take 20 minutes to examine one vehicle is now reduced to 10 to 12 minutes for each examination, depending on the vehicle,” he said.

With the automated vehicle inspection, vehicles go through eight stages of inspection that tests a vehicle’s brakes, headlight aim, smoke emission, gas, tint, noise, suspension, and dynamometer (checks for taxi metres).

Once at the entrance of the inspection area, drivers veer their vehicles onto the inspection lane while the LTA examiner inspects the vehicle through the automated system.

“At the end of the inspection, the examiner prints out and hands over the inspection document to the driver of the vehicle. It is fast, efficient, and safe for all concerned,” said Mr Macarthur.

PACIFIC REACH LIMITED.