Ministry Launches Policy Review

The Minister for Youth & Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

The Ministry of Youth & Sports has launched another exciting process deemed to produce a cutting-edge sports and physical activity policy that will benefit Fijians.

The Minister for Youth & Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou the event was a great initiative aimed at elevating sports activities and planning at all levels of sports engagement in Fiji.

“Government, in 2012, approved the updated National Sports Policy,”

“Today we are here to launch another very exciting process deemed to produce a “cutting-edge sports and physical activity policy that will benefit the Fijian public,” Mr Tuitubou said.

He said the review will be guided by feedbacks received from the survey questionnaire, which will be available online through the Ministry’s and their stakeholders’ websites.

The questionnaires will also be available through distribution to members of the public.

Officials from the Ministry’s stakeholders will consult groups as they go about their work in urban and rural areas to ensure full participation across Fiji’s diverse population.

“We would like to explore all available avenues and utilise all available resources to get a large response through this survey,”

“We will reach out to remotest parts of Fiji and will encourage comments from a wide cross-section of the community, from young and old, men and women, those with and without disabilities as well as those currently physically active and those still to become physically active,” Mr Tuitubou said.

He added their opinions and responses mattered.

“We are inviting all members of the public to participate in the review. The review will last six weeks and will end on 13 April 2017,” Mr Tuitubou said.

He said all data and information gathered through this survey will inform a revised and improved policy that will promote inclusion and healthy living so enhancing sport and physical activity at every level of the community.

Government through this initiative is striving to help the productive capacity of the sports sector to grow, to encourage innovation, research, development and knowledge.

“Government envisages that through this revised policy, we will ensure that every sports organisation is democratic, transparent, strong, efficient, effective and fully engaged in their management,” Mr Tuitubou said.